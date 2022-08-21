One person was killed and 16 suffered injuries Friday night in a two-vehicle crash in Upper Deerfield Township, Cumberland County, after a van involved in the accident disregarded a stop sign, police said Saturday night.

Rey Cornelio Diaz, 35, of Elmer, suffered fatal injuries when he was “partially ejected” from one of the vehicles, said New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry.

Curry said the accident occurred shortly after 6 p.m. at the intersection of State Highway 77 and Polk Lane.

Curry said that the driver of the van, which was carrying 16 passengers, went through the stop sign and rammed a Nissan Maxima.

The driver of the van was not injured, but the 15 passengers were taken to area hospitals for treatment of “non life-threatening injuries,” as was the driver of the Nissan.

The accident remains under investigation.