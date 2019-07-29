A man died Monday morning after entering the ocean to save his 11-year-old son from drowning at a beach in Atlantic City.
A former police officer from Amsterdam, N.Y., saw the father struggling in the water about 9:30 a.m. at the beach near New Jersey Avenue, and entered the water to help, Atlantic City police said.
The officer tried to pull the man on a boogie board, and Atlantic City first responders helped the two get out of the water.
The father was unresponsive, and responders performed CPR. The young boy made it to the shoreline, and both the son and father were transported to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, where the father later died, police said.
The names of the father and son were not released. Information about the child’s condition wasn’t available.