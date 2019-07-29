An air quality alert has been issued for the Philadelphia region as it gets ready to mark its fourth heat wave of the summer.
With highs of 90 degrees Saturday and 91 degrees Sunday, the projected high of 93 Monday afternoon will put the region back into heat-wave territory.
On top of that, climbing dew points will make it feel more humid than over the weekend — but not as bad as last week when heat indexes passed the 100-degree mark for several days.
The code orange air quality means air pollution concentrations could be unhealthy for children, the elderly, and people suffering from asthma, heart disease or other lung ailments. Those possibly affected are urged to avoid strenuous activity or exercise outdoors, particularly in the afternoon hours.
The air quality alert does not extend to the Shore, but it will be hot and humid there with a projected high of 91 under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be from the southwest at 8 to 14 mph. The National Weather Service says there is moderate risk of rip currents in the ocean at the Shore and the Delaware Beaches.
The heat wave is expected to run through Tuesday and break on Wednesday, when an approaching cold front is likely to trigger thunderstorms and heavy rain.
There’s a chance of thunderstorms for Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 80s.
