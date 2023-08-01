Fox 29′s Bob Kelly thanks supporters after ‘frightening, disturbing event’

Two days after being assaulted at a pub at the Jersey Shore, popular Fox 29 traffic anchor Bob Kelly was back on the air Tuesday, where he thanked his supporters for their concern during his ordeal.

“Thank you so much for all of the messages on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, cell phone, texting, all concerned about me,” Kelly said on Good Day Philadelphia Tuesday morning live from the Other Lucy Beach Grill in Margate. “I’m OK.”

On Sunday, during an event he was emceeing at Oar House Pub in Sea Isle City, Kelly was assaulted by a young man who had filmed himself pouring beer on the longtime Philly TV personality. The fan punched Kelly in the face before being caught by bouncers and later arrested. The damage to Kelly’s face was visible during his TV spot Tuesday morning.

“It was a frightening, disturbing event that apparently was incited by this TikTok challenge, similar to what you saw happen to Cardi B, with the water and being videoed,” Kelly said.

On Saturday, Cardi B was performing in Las Vegas when she was hit on stage by a drink thrown by a fan in the audience, according to video shared on social media. Cardi B responded by throwing her microphone at the crowd. A women who says she was hit by the singer’s microphone has filed a police report for battery, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Sea Isle City police have yet to release any information about the incident. Sources say the man was apprehended by the pub’s bouncers and later arrested, and Kelly said the cause of the assault was “under investigation,” but Sea Isle City police did not confirm an arrest Monday. No information about the suspect has been released.

Despite some bruising, Kelly offered the same positive energy Tuesday morning that has made him a popular fixture of morning TV in Philly for more than two decades.

“I’m ready to go. I’m on the beach with a cup of coffee,” Kelly said. “Let’s do it.”