Read the full 13-count indictment against South Jersey power broker George Norcross

New Jersey officials on Monday unsealed a 13-count racketeering indictment against South Jersey power broker George E. Norcross III and other members of his Democratic political machine, alleging they wielded their influence to corruptly obtain real estate along the Camden waterfront.

The sweeping indictment charges Norcross and five codefendants — including his brother Philip, his longtime lawyer William Tambussi, and former Camden Mayor Dana Redd — with acts including racketeering, financial facilitation, and misconduct by a corporate official.

Read the full 111-page indictment here.