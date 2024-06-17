South Jersey power broker George Norcross, allies charged in sweeping racketeering case

South Jersey power broker George E. Norcross III and key figures in his Democratic political machine were charged Monday in a sweeping racketeering indictment, alleging that they used their influence over city government to corruptly acquire lucrative waterfront real estate and development rights in Camden.

Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin unveiled the 13-count indictment at a news conference in Trenton, with Norcross, 68, sitting in the front row.

It charges him and five codefendants — including his brother Philip, his longtime lawyer William Tambussi, and former Camden Mayor Dana Redd — with various acts of racketeering, financial facilitation, misconduct by a corporate official, and official misconduct that threaten to send them to prison for years.

The charges come days after Platkin’s office charged two Norcross allies on the board of South Jersey Transportation Authority with misusing their positions to exact revenge on a Norcross foe.

The filing of criminal charges against Norcross himself — not to mention several of his key allies — threatens both his political legacy and the narrative he has helped to build over the last decade of Camden’s comeback from decades of poverty and financial disinvestment.

They also threaten to upend New Jersey’s political map ahead of the state’s 2025 gubernatorial race. Among the Democrats running for governor, with Norcross’ backing, is his childhood friend and one of his closest political allies, former state Sen. President Stephen Sweeney.

The real estate investigation, which has been in the works since at least 2022, is the latest probe by state and federal authorities targeting Norcross and his network. But it is the first to ever result in charges against the 68-year-old insurance executive and Camden County native who, despite never having held elected office, is considered one of the most influential political figures in New Jersey.

Over the last quarter century, Norcross has built the South Jersey Democratic machine into a juggernaut that has propelled key allies into all levels of politics and government from city councils and local party committees to government agencies and the state legislature. His backing helped to elect his brother Donald Norcross to Congress in 2013 and to install Sweeney in his leadership role in the state Senate in 2009.

In recent years, however, the Norcross machine has been hobbled by losses at the ballot box and in court — most notably Sweeney’s 2021 electoral defeat and a March ruling by a federal judge requiring the redesign of state ballots, which had long benefited candidates backed by county party organizations like Norcross’.

Norcross has said he and his business partners have invested more than $300 million into Camden — much of it enabled by $245 million in state tax incentives his firm and two other companies were awarded under New Jersey’s 2013 Economic Opportunity Act. In his final State of the State address in 2018, former Republican Gov. Chris Christie praised the insurance executive for his “relentless will” and said Camden had “no greater cheerleader and investor.”

As the criminal investigation targeting him has intensified, Norcross has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and noted that past attempts by state prosecutors and the FBI to charge him with crimes have come up short.

Monday’s indictment is not his first run-in with Platkin.

In 2019, a task force Platkin helped to create under Gov. Phil Murphy found companies with ties to political insiders, including Norcross, may have made false representations to win tax credits from the state Economic Development Authority.

The task force questioned the propriety of several credits awarded to companies including Norcross’ insurance brokerage, Conner Strong & Buckelew, and Cooper Health System, the hospital network based in Camden where Norcross serves as board chairman.

Norcross unsuccessfully sued Murphy over the inquiry, denying any wrongdoing and dismissing the task force’s work as a political hit job. Conner Strong and its business partners received their first installment of tax breaks in 2022, which are distributed over 10 years and can be used to offset tax liabilities or sold for cash.

The Inquirer reported last year that investigators had issued several subpoenas and conducted scores of interviews tied to the acquisition of parcels of real estate in Camden by Norcross and his allies and alleged efforts to box out potential rivals.

The deals under scrutiny involve some of the biggest names in real estate and business in the Philadelphia region, including Carl Dranoff, the Philadelphia developer behind such residential properties as Symphony House and Arthaus on South Broad Street; William P. Hankowsky, former CEO of Liberty Property Trust, which built both Comcast towers and redeveloped the Navy Yard; and Ira Lubert, a prominent real estate and private-equity investor.

This is a developing story and will be updated.