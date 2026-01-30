Judge was right to toss racketeering charges against George Norcross, N.J. appeals court says

A New Jersey appellate court on Friday declined to reinstate racketeering charges against Democratic power broker George E. Norcross III, dealing a fresh blow to prosecutors who had accused him of running a criminal enterprise.

The three-judge panel affirmed a lower court order dismissing a 13-count indictment against Norcross, 69, and five codefendants, whom a grand jury alleged used threats of economic and reputational harm — as well as their control of Camden government — to obtain property on the city’s waterfront from a developer and a nonprofit.

Advertisement

Acting Attorney General Jennifer Davenport — Democratic Gov. Mikie Sherrill’s nominee for the post — will now have to decide whether to file another appeal in a case that was brought by her predecessor.

Mercer County Superior Court Judge Peter Warshaw ruled last February that none of the threats described in the June 2024 indictment were unlawful because, he said, state law permits such statements in the context of economic bargaining.

The state Attorney General’s Office appealed Warshaw’s decision, arguing that the judge had failed to review thousands of pages of grand jury evidence and that the indictment properly alleged criminal extortion.

In addition to Norcross — founder of insurance brokerage Conner Strong & Buckelew and chair of Cooper University Health Care — the grand jury charged his brother Philip, CEO of the law firm Parker McCay; attorney William Tambussi; former Camden Mayor Dana L. Redd; Sidney R. Brown, CEO of logistics firm NFI; and John J. O’Donnell, an executive at residential developer The Michaels Organization.

This is a developing story and will be updated.