Judge dismisses N.J. racketeering charges against George Norcross and five codefendants

A New Jersey judge on Wednesday dismissed racketeering charges against George E. Norcross III and his five codefendants, delivering a stunning setback to prosecutors who had accused the Democratic power broker of using threats and intimidation to obtain valuable waterfront property in Camden.

Mercer County Superior Court Judge Peter Warshaw signed an order granting Norcross’ request to dismiss the 13-count indictment, which was handed up by a grand jury in June. Also charged in the case were Norcross’ brother Philip, attorney William Tambussi, former Camden Mayor Dana L. Redd, and businessmen John J. O’Donnell and Sidney R. Brown.

New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said in a statement that his office would appeal the decision. “We disagree strongly with the trial court’s decision, and we are appealing immediately,” Platkin said. “After years in which the U.S. Supreme Court has consistently cut back on federal public corruption law, and at a time in which the federal government is refusing to tackle corruption, it has never been more important for state officials to take corruption head on.”

The judge’s decision came a month after Norcross’ lawyers argued in court that the negotiations over the real estate deals at the heart of the case amounted to nothing more than acceptable hard bargaining. The defense also argued the charges were time-barred.

Warshaw wrote that he agreed with those arguments. “[T]he indictment must be dismissed because its factual allegations do not constitute extortion or criminal coercion as a matter of law,” the judge wrote.

Norcross, 68, is chairman of Cooper University Health Care in Camden and executive chairman of insurance firm Conner Strong & Buckelew.

This is a developing story and will be updated.