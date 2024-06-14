George Norcross probe: Two South Jersey transit officials charged with using authority to exact political revenge

An ongoing grand jury probe of power broker George E. Norcross III’s influence over government agencies in South Jersey produced its first criminal charges Friday, as state prosecutors unveiled cases against two public officials accused of abusing their positions to retaliate against a Norcross foe.

Christopher M. Milam and Bryan J. Bush, both commissioners of the South Jersey Transportation Authority, are accused of leading an effort last year to delay payments owed to an agency contractor after one of its executives crossed Norcross politically.

While prosecutors have spent months investigating what — if any — direct role Norcross may have played in the alleged plot to withhold those funds, the complaints filedFriday did not accuse the leader of the South Jersey’s influential Democratic political machine of any wrongdoing and did not charge him with a crime.

Charging documents filed against Milam and Bush did not identify Norcross by name but clearly referenced him throughout, referring to him only as a “South Jersey Democratic Party Leader,” and citing his 2022 feud with the contracting company executive as the reason behind Milam and Bush’s decision to vote against paying the firm money it was owed under a contract with the SJTA.

Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said the investigation would continue.

“Today we are sending a clear message: No matter how connected or powerful you are, if there is evidence suggesting that you have used your position and taxpayer dollars for political retribution or gain, we will hold you accountable,” he said. “For people to have trust in government, they cannot feel that the well-off and well-connected play by a different set of rules than everyone else. The law cannot treat people differently. My office will continue to hold powerful people and powerful institutions accountable.”

A spokesperson for Norcross said he was still reviewing charging documents and was not available to immediately respond to the charges. He has previously stated Norcross “had nothing to do with” the withheld payments at the heart of the case.

Milam, 45, and Bush, 52, both of Sewell, face charges of conspiracy, official misconduct, and perjury that now threaten to send them to prison for up to 10 years on the most serious counts.

The commissioners declined to comment Friday, referring all questions to their attorneys. Robert Agre, a lawyer for Bush, declined to discuss the case. Milam’s attorney, Ari Schneider, did not immediately return requests for comment Friday.

The charges marked the first public sign of progress in a years-long, multipronged probe of Norcross and his allies that has involved at least two grand juries, and dozens of subpoenas to government officials and agencies.

Norcross, a 68-year-old insurance executive and Camden native, has never held elected office but is widely seen as one of the state’s most influential political figures having built South Jersey’s political machine over the last quarter century by propelling allies into public office and key government jobs.

The Inquirer reported last year that investigators have been scrutinizing whether Norcross and his brother Philip used their political influence to acquire real estate by muscling out rival developers. That investigation continues and has not resulted in charges.

Investigators later expanded their probe, issuing a subpoena to the South Jersey Transportation Authority, which oversees the Atlantic City Airport and the Atlantic City Expressway, earlier this year and interviewing witnesses. That resulted in the charges Friday against Milam and Bush.

Specifically, prosecutors accused the two men of colluding to block payments to Middletown, N.J.-based engineering firm T&M Associates to exact revenge on one of its executives, John Cimino, after he defied a request from Norcross.

In December 2022, Norcross met with Cimino — who is also a Mercer County commissioner — at a Trenton-area Starbucks and reportedly asked him not to endorse a candidate in a Democratic primary election for county executive. Cimino ignored the request, and publicly backed a challenger to Norcross’ preferred candidate.

Shortly after, the SJTA board began voting against approving invoices from T&M for work it had done on a consulting contract at the airport. Prosecutors said Friday that those votes were steered by Milam, who in addition to serving on the authority’s board is also chairman of the Washington Township Democratic Committee in Gloucester County, and Bush, who also works as the business manager of Local 19 of the Sheet Metal Workers Union in Philadelphia.

“The evidence revealed that these defendants misused the power they held as members of the SJTA board to exact revenge on this particular firm and one of its staff members,” said Drew Skinner, head of the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office’s Office of Public Integrity and Accountability. “Their subsequent attempts to offer seemingly legitimate, but allegedly fictional, reasons for voting against the payments represents a further violation of the public trust.”

Milam and Bush voted three times during SJTA board meetings in 2023 against paying T&M after what prosecutors described as backroom discussions. The charging documents do not say that anyone had asked them to do so.

“They cut South Jersey in Mercer County so now we vote no,” Milam said in a Feb. 8, 2023, text message to Bush quoted in court filings Friday.

The nine-member board continued to withhold payment until May that year, by which point the contractor’s unpaid bills totaled more than $165,000, according to documents obtained by The Inquirer through a public records request.

Prosecutors on Friday also accused Milam and Bush of committing perjury during testimony they gave about the matter before a grand jury in March. Both claimed they voted against paying T&M due to purported issues with the engineering firm’s work.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

