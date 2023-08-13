Philly man charged in Clementon Park melee

A Philadelphia man was arrested after a brawl broke out at South Jersey’s Clementon Park and Splash World on Saturday night that led to shots fired.

Quahee Eaton-Kennedy, 24, was charged with second-degree possession of a weapon following the altercation at the popular Camden County amusement park, said police.

No serious injuries were reported in the incident.

Shortly before 8 p.m., local police were called to Clementon Park for gunshots fired and multiple people fighting in the parking lot. Clementon police as well as officers from Lindenwold, Pine Hill, Laurel Springs, Gloucester Township, Somerdale, Stratford, Berlin Borough and Chesilhurst responded to break up the fight.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Clementon Police Department Detective Bureau at 856-783-2271.