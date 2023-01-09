Humpback whale that washed up on the Atlantic City beach had a large head injury, officials said

ATLANTIC CITY — A young humpback whale that washed up on an Atlantic City beach on Saturday had a hematoma on its head, just behind the blow hole, an official from the Marine Mammal Stranding Center said Monday.

“The only thing we suspect may have happened is that it was hit by a large boat,” said Sheila Dean, executive director of the Brigantine-based center. “There was a big hematoma.”

Dean said it was premature to conclude about a cause of death, and said samples from the whale were being tested “to see what else might be going on.” She said the whale was partially decomposed, which might affect how much could be determined.

The whale was the second to wash up in Atlantic City in 15 days. Another washed up in Strathmere on Dec. 10 and a fourth in North Wildwood in July.

On Sunday, following the necropsy, the 30-foot whale was buried in the sand on the beach where it washed ashore, just in front of Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. Local officials will continue to add sand so that it does not resurface.

Dean declined to comment on speculation from environmental and other groups that have formed to oppose the massive wind turbine farms that sonar mapping by those companies are causing or contributing to four recent whale deaths in Atlantic and Cape May counties.

The groups, including Clean Ocean Action, Project our Coast and the Long Island Fishing Association, were planning a press conference Monday afternoon in Atlantic City to call for the Biden administration to investigate an “unprecedented wave of whale deaths.” They cited six deaths including two in the New York area in recent months.

“This alarming number of deaths is unprecedented in the last half century, the only unique factor from previous years, is the excessive scope, scale, and magnitude of offshore wind power plant activity in the region,” the groups stated in a news release. “Ocean and marine life advocates are concerned about the lack of federal action being taken to address the deaths of these marine mammals, all of which are endangered species.”

A spokesperson for Atlantic Shores, one of two companies planning large-scale wind farms off the coast of New Jersey, declined to comment, and would not specify what testing the company might be conducting on the ocean floor.

Representatives for Ørsted, the other company with a lease to build the farms off the Jersey coast, would not immediately comment and referred any statements to an outside public relations firm, Thomas Boyd Communications, that they have contracted with.

An impact statement on the wind project from the Board of Ocean Energy Management said there are 1,369 Humpback whales in the area.

Dean, of the Marine Mammal Stranding Center, noted that because of warmer waters, there still is a large population of whales off the coast of New Jersey, which might be a contributing factor to the elevated number of deaths.

“It’s pretty much common sense,” she said. “They’re out there.”

She said it takes time for the samples to yield any information. “There’s still a lot of testing,” she said. “We took samples from it.”

There were no samples taken from the whale that washed up on Dec. 23 near the Tropicana, she said, because it was an especially cold and windy day, with a possible tornado, and officials decided to bury the animal as soon as possible.

Danielle Brown, lead researcher for Gotham Whale, a whale advocacy and educational group, said there has been an observed increase in whale deaths for at least six years. Brown is also a PhD candidate at Rutgers University’s Department of Ecology, Evolution and Natural Resources.

”This is not something that just happened in 2022 or 2023,” Brown said. “The National Marine Fishery Service has designated an unusual mortality event for humpback whales based on an increase in mortality that began in 2016.”

Brown said she had no knowledge regarding what type of testing for offshore wind might be getting carried out right now. But, she said the primary cause of whale deaths has come when they collide with ships or get entangled in fishing gear.

Brown said that the number of whales in the area has increased over the past decade as they follow schools of menhaden for food. ”So it does make sense that an increase in whales in the area would lead to an increase in strandings.”

Still, the recent whale deaths have rallied calls to halt the wind farms off the coast of New Jersey, where Gov. Phil Murphy has set a goal of producing 11,000 megawatts of offshore wind by 2040. New Jersey has approved several utility-scale offshore wind projects.

The first was Ocean Wind 1, owned by the global company Ørsted and Public Service Enterprise Group, parent company of PSE&G — the state’s largest power company.

Their 98 turbines would span an area from 15 to 27 miles starting southeast of the Atlantic City coast and would generate 1,100 megawatts of energy, enough to power more than 500,000 homes.

The BPU has approved two other wind projects: a 1,510 megawatt wind farm by EDF/Shell called Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind, and a 1,148-megawatt wind farm also by Ørsted and known as Ocean Wind 2. Another project is up for approval in 2023.

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, BOEM, filed a draft environmental impact statement last year for the Ocean Wind 1 project.

The statement calls for testing on the impact sounds from construction would have on whales, such as pile driving for the massive monopiles that will serve as foundations for turbines.

For example, more than 10,846 strikes are expected per pile with a rate of 50 strikes per minute.

Whales, most often endangered right whales, have been used as a rallying cry for conservative and fossil-fuel industry aligned groups fighting offshore wind projects.

Protect Our Coast - NJ raises donations for the Ocean Environment Legal Defense Fund through its Facebook group and a web page. The fund is administered by the Caesar Rodney Institute, a Delaware based group that originated as a conservative nonprofit, but now bills itself as nonpartisan.

The Heartland Institute, a national libertarian think tank, recently filed comments with the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) against an offshore wind project in Virginia, “to protect the endangered North Atlantic right whale.”

The Heartland Institute has been closely aligned with fossil fuel and conservative groups in the past, including ExxonMobil, the Mercer family, and Koch Industries, though it no longer discloses its funding sources, according to DeSmog, which tracks climate denial efforts.

The North Atlantic right whale is one of the world’s most endangered whales with less than 350 left. The Heartland Institute’s comment said that the 15 megawatt Virginia project, “would generate noise levels far in excess of the 120-decibel level which National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has determined is the maximum safe operational level for underwater sound.”