Planning a beach day? Here’s what to know about umbrella and tent bans at the Shore.

Whether you’re hauling kids, coolers, or just looking to relax in the sand, shade is a must on the beach. But not every Shore town welcomes pop-up tents, oversize umbrellas, or enclosed canopies.

In recent years, towns have adopted stricter rules around shade structures — citing safety concerns, blocked views, overcrowding, and wind hazards (yes, flying umbrellas are a thing). In some places, even baby tents or sun cabanas are restricted by size or style.

To help you avoid fines (or worse, having to drag your tent back to the car) we’ve rounded up the latest Jersey Shore umbrella and canopy rules.

Here’s what sun shade is allowed this summer.

Shore towns with umbrella or tent restrictions in summer 2025

Umbrellas up to 6 feet wide and baby tents under 4 feet by 4 feet by 3 feet are allowed. Full-size tents and canopies are not permitted.

Umbrellas and baby tents are allowed. Large tents and canopies are not permitted.

Umbrellas must be 7 feet or smaller and anchored. Baby tents must be under 40 inches by 40 inches by 40 inches. Pop-up tents are only allowed with a special events permit.

Umbrellas must be smaller than 6 feet. Small beach pop-up tents with one open side are allowed. Tents, canopies, and camping-style shelters are banned.

Umbrellas and baby tents are permitted. Tents and canopies are not allowed.

Umbrellas are allowed. Any tent with more than two enclosed sides or supported by ropes or stakes is not permitted.

Umbrellas are allowed. Canopies are not permitted.

Umbrellas, tents, and canopies are allowed if they are smaller than 10 feet by 10 feet. Larger structures are not permitted.

Umbrellas are allowed in bathing areas. Tents and canopies are only allowed outside swim zones where vehicles are permitted.

Umbrellas, baby tents, and open-sided canopy-style sunshades under 10 feet by 10 feet are allowed. Cabanas or tents with walls or screens are not permitted.

Monopole umbrellas must be smaller than 8 feet. Tents and sunshades are banned.

Umbrellas and baby tents are permitted. Tents and canopies are banned.

Umbrellas and small “pop-up” or “cabana” tents that fold into a carry bag are permitted. Tents larger than 100 square feet are banned.

Umbrellas and baby tents are allowed. Tents, canopies, and shelter structures are banned.

Umbrellas and baby tents are allowed. Tents, canopies, and other shelter structures are not permitted.

Umbrellas, baby tents, and single-pole canopy shades smaller than 10 feet by 10 feet are permitted. Tents or canopies with walls or screens, or those larger than 10 feet by 10 feet, are banned.

Tents and canopies smaller than 10 feet by 10 feet are allowed but must be set up in the soft sand near the dunes. Larger or enclosed structures are not permitted.

Umbrellas and baby tents are allowed. Tents and canopies are banned.

Umbrellas, baby tents, canopy chairs, and playpens are allowed. Large tents and canopies are banned.

Umbrellas smaller than 8 feet are allowed. Tents and oversize umbrellas are not permitted.

Umbrellas and baby tents are allowed. Tents, cabanas, and Easy Go Cabanas are not permitted.

Umbrellas, baby tents, canopy-style sunshades, and sport-brella-style are allowed. Tents larger than 12 feet by 12 feet, any with walls or screens, cabanas, tarps, or pavilions are banned.

Same rules as Seaside Heights. Umbrellas, baby tents, and sport-brellas are permitted. Tents larger than 12 feet by 12 feet, and any with walls or screens, are banned.

Umbrellas and baby tents are allowed. Tents and canopies are banned.

Umbrellas are allowed as long as they are properly secured.

Umbrellas and pop-up tents are allowed. Enclosed tents are not permitted.

Shore towns without umbrella or tent bans

No restrictions on umbrellas, tents, or canopies: