How late can your teen stay out this summer? Here’s what to know about Shore curfews.

From Ocean City to Wildwood — and even here in Philly — there are rules about when unaccompanied teens need to be off the streets.

In recent years, Jersey Shore towns have gotten stricter about late-night teen behavior, enacting curfews, backpack bans, and beach closures in response to large crowds and complaints from local businesses. Some towns even fine parents — or threaten arrest — when teens break the rules.

Philadelphia also enforces its own teen curfew year-round: Kids 13 and under must be home by 9:30 p.m., and teens 14 to 17 must be in by 10 p.m., with few exceptions.

To help you keep track of it all, we’ve rounded up the latest curfew rules for every Shore town — plus what to know if your teen is stopped.

Jersey Shore towns with teen curfews in summer 2025

Teens 14 to 17 must be off public streets from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Kids 13 and under must be off by 9:30 p.m.

Anyone under 18 must be off public streets from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Teens under 18 must be off the streets from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Minors (under 18) must follow a curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Teens 14 to 17 must be off the streets from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Children 13 and younger must be off by 9:30 p.m.

Minors under 18 must be off public streets from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Under 18: 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. for public areas; beaches and parks are closed to minors one hour after sunset.

Teens under 18 must be off the streets from midnight to 6 a.m.

May–September curfew for minors under 18 is midnight to 6 a.m.

Minors under 18 must be off public streets from midnight to 6 a.m.

A seasonal curfew runs from May 23 to Sept. 1 for those under 18: 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Anyone under 18 must be off the streets from midnight to 5 a.m. Large group gatherings are banned on beaches from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Teens under 18 must be off the streets from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Minors must be off the streets from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Teens under 18 must be off the streets from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Parents can face fines between $250 and $1,500.

Curfew is 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. for anyone under 18. Beaches are closed to everyone from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Bags larger than 8″x6″x8″ are banned from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Parents or legal guardians may be fined $250 to $1,500 if their child breaks curfew or violates the backpack ban. Adults carrying oversize bags themselves can be fined $25 to $100.

Teens 14 to 17 must be off the streets from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Kids 13 and under must be off by 9:30 p.m.

Minors under 18 must follow a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew through Sept. 3.

Minors under 18 must be indoors from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Minors must be off public streets from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Backpack ban in effect from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. on beaches and boardwalk. Parents can be fined $250 to $1,500 if their child violates either the curfew or backpack ban.

Curfew is 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. for anyone under 18. Beaches close at 8 p.m. The town also restricts short-term housing rentals — like Airbnb or Vrbo bookings — for anyone under 21 from April 15 through June 30 to discourage unsupervised prom and graduation parties.

Teen curfew runs from midnight to 6 a.m.

July–August: Under 18 must be home by 11 p.m. The rest of the year, curfew starts at 10 p.m.

Teens under 18 must be off the streets from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Parents may face arrest for violations.

Curfews vary by age: 14–15: Midnight to 6 a.m. 16–17: 1 a.m. to 6 a.m.

Shore towns without a summer teen curfew

Avalon

No curfew. A previous curfew was repealed in 2014.

Avon-by-the-Sea

No curfew, but beaches close from midnight to 6 a.m., except for fishermen.

Bay Head

No summer curfew. The town enforces one only around Halloween.

Belmar

No curfew is in effect.

Deal

No curfew is in effect.

Loch Arbour

No curfew is in effect.

Manasquan

No summer curfew. A curfew is enforced only around Halloween.

Monmouth Beach

No curfew is in effect.

Sea Girt

No curfew is in effect.

Seaside Park

No curfew is in effect.

Spring Lake

No curfew for people on the streets, but the beach closes at midnight (except for surf fishing).

Strathmere (Upper Township)

No curfew in effect.

Surf City

No curfew is in effect.

Most Shore towns make exceptions to their curfews for the following situations:

Teens accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Traveling to or from work, school, or organized events (like a sports game, concert, or religious service). Recreational activities under adult supervision — such as being at a movie theater, on a pier with a chaperone, or leaving a youth group event. Standing outside near their home — in some towns, teens are allowed to remain on their own property or sidewalk.

Even with exceptions, police can stop and question teens who appear to be violating curfew. If your teen is out late for a legitimate reason, they should carry ID and be able to explain where they’re coming from.