A 28-year-old woman was hospitalized in critical condition after she disappeared underwater while trying to rescue her children who were struggling in the ocean off Brigantine in Atlantic County, police said.

The two children and the woman were rescued by Brigantine City Beach Patrol and the children were evaluated and returned to their family, police said.

Just before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, a witness called 911 to report the woman and children were in distress in the water.

The beach patrol lifeguards were not on duty but were training nearby and responded, police said.

The woman was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center. Police did not say if the woman was a local resident or visiting from elsewhere.

According to the witness, “the two children appeared to have become overpowered by the current and were in distress. The witness observed the woman run into the ocean to attempt to rescue her children, and subsequently observed her become distressed and disappear underwater. The witness immediately sought help and dialed 911,” police said in a statement.

Lifeguards from the beach patrol in Brigantine are on duty from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., police said.

“Waders and swimmers are strongly encouraged to swim at a guarded beach and between the flags designating the swimming area,” police said.

There have been a number of drownings at the Jersey Shore this year, including a 53-year-old man in Wildwood Crest in June and a 19-year-old man who disappeared off the coast in Wildwood.