A 53-year-old Pennsylvania man drowned off a Wildwood Crest beach Tuesday, police said.

At around 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wildwood Crest police officers arrived at the area of Syracuse Road and the beach to find a person performing CPR on a man, police said. Nearby swimmers had pulled the man from the water after he’d been unresponsive.

Police officers continued CPR until Wildwood Fire and Water Rescue arrived to take over. The man was taken to Cape Regional Medical Center and pronounced dead shortly after.

The man was later identified as Joel Green, of Johnstown.

Green drowned a week after a 19-year-old swimmer disappeared off the coast of a Wildwood beach. The man’s body was recovered after it washed ashore along Wildwood Crest a few days later.