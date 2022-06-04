The body of a 19-year-old Drexel Hill, Delaware County, man was recovered early Saturday on the Wildwood Crest beach, about 1½ miles from where he had disappeared in the ocean off Wildwood on Tuesday, officials said.

The victim, identified earlier as Alfred Williams, had been the subject of an intensive search by several agencies, including the New Jersey State Police and the U.S. Coast Guard.

Officials said that shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday, police received a call about swimmers in distress off Andrews Avenue in Wildwood. Two swimmers were rescued, and a third had already managed to get out of the water.

At the time the beach was unguarded. Although lifeguards were on duty during the Memorial Day weekend through Monday, they will not be on duty during regular weekdays until June 13, according to the Wildwood Beach Patrol.

A news release posted by Wildwood and Wildwood Crest police and the New Jersey Medical Examiner’s Office offered no details of the recovery, saying only that it occurred “during the early morning hours” of Saturday at Palm Road.

Wildwood Fire Chief Ernie Troiano III had said the swimmers likely got caught in a rip current.

On May 21, at an unguarded beach in Ocean City three young swimmers, including a 12-year-old who was hospitalized, had to be rescued after they evidently were caught in a rip current, a city official said.

Fortunately, the incident occurred near where Ocean City Beach Patrol staff members were making preparations for the start of the season.

Staff writer Robert Moran contributed to this article.