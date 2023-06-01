Summer is here. These are some of the characters you might meet at the Jersey Shore.

As Shore season returns, the people you are sure to see at the seashore are getting ready to return, too (say that 10 times fast).

Here in Ocean City, N.J., they’ll be couples trying to take the perfect selfie; kids with oversize stuffed animals valiantly won at boardwalk games; and decked out New Yorkers completely oblivious to the flip-flop dress code.

Of course you’ll also see the Eagles fan rocking socks with his Adidas slides; seagulls scouting the easiest targets for a quick French fry grab; and teens more interested in their phones than the pageantry of life and humanity around them.

Perhaps those teens will realize one day that part of going to the Jersey Shore is the scenery, and that includes the people-watching, too.

Advertisement

Take a quick spin through this illustrated look at some of those characters — and more.

Couple trying to take the perfect selfie

Kids with oversize stuffed animals valiantly won at boardwalk games

Decked out New Yorkers completely oblivious to the flip-flop dress code

Eagles fans rocking socks with his Adidas slides

Seagulls scouting the easiest targets for a quick French fry grab