Cape May police seek identity of woman in errant skee ball incident that injured child

CAPE MAY, N.J. — Was it just skee ball bad aim that sent a ball off the table straight into the back of the head of a child?

Or was it a deliberate act?

Police in Cape May are vowing to get to the bottom of a skee ball incident that involved a woman in a white dress caught on camera “involved in a disagreement” with another patron at an unidentified arcade.

“As a result,” Cape May police reported Monday on their Facebook page, “she throws a skee ball at the other party that ends up striking a child in the back of the head.”

Police did not identify the arcade or give any more information about the injury to the child. Police were unavailable for further comment Tuesday.

They also posted a still photo that shows “the suspect with other subjects that appear to know her.”

Advertisement

On the video, the woman is at first leaning over and speaking with a child, who is gesturing. She puts her hands on her hips. They then walk over to an end skee ball table and she tosses a skee ball that goes wide of the machine and strikes an unidentified child in the back of the head.

After being confronted by an adult with the ball the woman leaves the area. A remaining adult appears to shout something after her.

The incident was quickly the fodder of debate on social media, with some bemoaning the idea that an adult could take aim with a skee ball, and others saying the incident merely looked like a “rogue” toss.

Said one poster on the Cape May Live Facebook page: “So it was a rogue ball and admittedly she doesn’t seem all that concerned, but to suggest she did it on purpose after an argument? That seems out of context with the live images.”

But another concluded the toss was “absolutely intentional.”

Anyone with information about the incident or identity of any of the subjects was asked to contact the Cape May Police Department Detectives at 609-884-9507.