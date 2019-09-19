With the search for 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez in its third full day, authorities and her family pleaded for help in finding out what happened to the little girl who may have been abducted from a Bridgeton park.
“We are open to any tips, any leads that may lead us to find Dulce,” Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said Thursday, as authorities detailed their efforts to find Dulce, who was last seen being led into a red van at Bridgeton City Park about 4:20 p.m. Monday. An Amber Alert was issued late Tuesday night.
“Por favor,” Dulce’s grandmother, who prosecutors asked remain unnamed, wept in Spanish into the microphone at a press conference Thursday.
“We have not been able to eat nor sleep,” a translator interpreted in English. “You can’t imagine what we are going through. We are very sad. Please help our family, I beg of you.”
Webb-McRae on Thursday described the search as wide-open, but with seemingly few solid leads and mounting pressure.
“As time passes, it gets harder to find her,” the prosecutor said as a search helicopter circled overhead. The helicopter, canine units, a dive team, and state and local police — including Spanish-speaking officers and behavioral specialists — have all combed the area since Monday, Webb-McRae said, searching for clues surrounding Dulce’s disappearance.
Witnesses told authorities that a man was seen leading the girl from the playground into a red van with a sliding door and tinted window. Compiling information from those accounts, police said in a statement Tuesday: “Detectives believe Dulce was taken by a light-skinned Hispanic male, 5’6” to 5’8”, thin build, no facial hair and facial acne, wearing orange sneakers, red pants and a black shirt.”
But Thursday, Webb-McRae simply characterized the man as someone who could “greatly assist” the investigation, without elaborating on his potential role in the girl’s disappearance.
She said investigators were still seeking to identify and talk to the man, but they were not excluding “any other car, any other person” in the search.
Contributions from the FBI, prosecutor’s office, and Newfield National Bank have bumped the reward for finding Dulce or providing the name of an alleged abductor to $20,000. Anyone with information can call 1-800-CALLFBI (1-800-225-5324). Tips can also be texted to TIP411 with “Bridgeton” in the message.
Anyone calling will not be questioned about their immigration status, said Webb-McRae, who noted that “no detail is too small.”
Noema Alavez Perez, the girl’s mother, has said she drove to the park Monday, after buying ice cream for her 8-year-old sister, her 3-year-old son, Manuel, and Dulce.
While Alavez Perez, 19, spoke with her sister about homework in the parking lot, Dulce and Manuel ran toward the swings on the playground about 30 yards away. They were out of sight for just a few minutes when Manuel ran back, crying and pointing, she said.
“I thought she was playing hide-and-seek,” Alavez Perez said. Alavez Perez, her brother, and the family’s 8-month-old pit bull-boxer mix searched as she called police.
Webb-McCrae’s comments Thursday echoed previous remarks from authorities, who have said they were leaving no angle uncovered.
On Wednesday, Bridgeton Police Chief Michael Gaimari said that “nothing has been ruled out,” and authorities were questioning “any relatives of the child, anyone with any connection to the victim or the mother." He said investigators were looking into both whether family members could be involved in the girl’s disappearance, or whether it may have been a random abduction.