Authorities again combed Bridgeton City Park and the surrounding area Friday, trying to locate a missing 5-year-old girl and saying they were still considering all possibilities for what might have happened to her.
Dulce Maria Alavez was last seen at the park about 4:20 p.m. Monday, and an intense search for her has been underway throughout the week. An Amber Alert was issued late Tuesday night, saying the girl was apparently abducted, possibly by a man who led her into a red van.
Law enforcement officials from around the area started arriving around 5:30 a.m. Friday, and fanned out for another search of the 1,100-acre park and nearby areas. A State Police helicopter also took part. Officials set up camp in the Bridgeton football stadium as search dogs sniffed around the park.
But by mid-afternoon, they were wrapping up efforts with no sign of the child or someone who may have taken her.
“We do not have any strong suspects at this time," Bridgeton Police Chief Michael Gaimari said. He wouldn’t describe what, if anything, investigators recovered Friday. He described Friday’s search as an effort “to cover our tracks again.”
“We continue to consider all possibilities,” Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said.
Rewards for information in the case increased to a total of $35,000 Friday.
Witnesses told authorities that a man was seen leading the girl from the playground into the van, which had a sliding door and tinted window. Compiling information from those accounts, police said in a statement Tuesday that “detectives believe Dulce was taken by a light-skinned Hispanic male, 5’6” to 5’8”, thin build, no facial hair and facial acne, wearing orange sneakers, red pants and a black shirt.”
But on Friday, Webb-McRae characterized the man as a “person that we want to talk to,” without elaborating on any potential role in the girl’s disappearance.
Anyone with information can call 1-800-CALLFBI (1-800-225-5324). Tips can also be texted to TIP411 with “Bridgeton” in the message.