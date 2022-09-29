Following the deaths of two lifeguards last year, the New Jersey Department of Labor launched an investigation of beach patrols at the Jersey Shore that found 73 violations in four counties.

The death of lifeguards Norman Inferrera III, 16, and Keith Pinto, 19, in August 2021 prompted the investigation, the state’s labor department said in a statement. Inferrera died after a surfboat he was aboard capsized at the Reading Avenue Beach in Cape May. Pinto died after being struck by lightning while stationed on a lookout tower at Berkeley Township’s White Sands Beach.

The beaches have since been renamed in memory of the late lifeguards, and are now known as Inferrera Memorial Beach and Keith Pinto Memorial Beach at White Sands.

The department initially investigated safety issues at the two beaches, and later launched the larger-scale probe “to spread knowledge and awareness of these dangers in an effort to prevent future tragedies,” the department said.

“Norman and Keith were valued young members of their communities, their squads, and this state who gave their lives in protecting their fellow New Jerseyans and guests visiting our shoreline,” Labor Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo said. “This beach safety initiative was a vast and critical undertaking, and as a result, our Jersey Shore destinations are now more aware and better equipped to address boating and lightning safety issues.”

The department’s Office of Public Employees Occupational Safety and Health headed up the investigation, which focused on beach patrols that employ public employees. PEOSH conducted the investigation in July and August, and performed 58 inspections in Monmouth, Ocean, Atlantic, and Cape May Counties, the department said.

Investigators issued 73 violations — 44 in Ocean County (38 of which were related to record keeping), 16 in Monmouth County, eight in Cape May County, and five in Atlantic County, a department spokesperson said. In addition to record keeping, the violations were related to boat hazards, boat certifications, and lightning policies.

The department also issued 32 “hazard awareness letters” related to boat or lightning safety, and 26 orders to comply. The Department of Labor did not identify the beach patrols that received violations, or the specific violations that the beach patrols received.

Patrols that received violations will not face penalties “if proper steps are taken by the municipalities to abate the identified issues,” the department said. Additionally, the department plans to soon release safety alerts regarding boat and lightning safety.