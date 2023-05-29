A 15-year-old boy died and 4 others were hospitalized after being rescued from the ocean at a New Jersey beach

A 15-year-old boy is dead and four others were taken to hospitals after being rescued from the ocean at an unguarded beach in a federal park in New Jersey on Sunday.

In total, six people were rescued from Sandy Hook’s Beach B in the Gateway National Recreation Area between 4 and 5 p.m., National Park Service spokesperson Daphne Yun said. That beach is not designated as a swimming beach, and does not have lifeguards.

National Park Services officers and EMS workers responded to the incident, and were assisted by nearby first responders from Sea Bright, Highlands, and Monmouth, Yun said.

Two people were taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune Township, and three others went to Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch. The 15-year-old was among the group sent to Monmouth Medical Center, where he was declared dead. One other person rescued refused medical attention.

Information about the condition of the survivors, as well as the boy’s cause of death, was not immediately available.

Sandy Hook’s Beach B is the first beach visitors encounter when entering the park. While it is unguarded, three other beaches — C, D, and G — did have lifeguards on duty over the Memorial Day weekend, Yun said. Those beaches are designated swimming beaches, and have lifeguards from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Labor Day.

Drownings have occurred in the Sandy Hook area in recent years, including at least two in summer 2021. Yun said she was unaware of any drownings in the area last year.