Police found fireworks materials in the South Jersey home where an explosion killed 4 people

The house explosion in South Jersey that killed four people earlier this month appears to have been caused by explosive chemicals inside the residence, police said Tuesday.

Gas utilities, however, don’t seem to have played a role in the incident.

The explosion most likely “took place on the first floor in the rear, left corner of the two-story dwelling,” the Franklin Township Police Department wrote in a statement, adding that materials found in the residence are used in commercial-grade fireworks.

Police and rescue crews were sent to the 300 block of Northwest Boulevard in Buena Borough, Atlantic County, on Aug. 3 at 10:35 a.m. When they arrived, the dwelling was already fully engulfed in flames.

Two children and two adults died: A 2-year-old boy, a 3-year-old girl, and two men, ages 52 and 73. Police did not release the names of the children due to their ages. The two adult victims have not been identified; further medical records are needed, police said.

Two girls, ages 1 and 16, were rescued by civilians and rushed to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children in Philadelphia, having suffered severe burns.

While police said they could not determine what had sparked the incident, the department released a list of explosive chemicals and items that were found in a vehicle and outbuildings, including potassium nitrate, aerial shells, quick matches, and hobby fuse. All the items recovered are suitable for producing fireworks.

As the investigation is ongoing, police did not disclose if they believe the explosion to be an accident or intentional. They also did not comment on how the chemicals got to the residence. The police department is investigating along with the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office and Atlantic County Bomb Squad.

Meanwhile, the two girls rescued from the fire seem to be recovering, said Matthew DeCesari, chief of the Franklin Township Police Department. The toddler is in the hospital in critical but stable condition. “The 16-year-old was doing better and possibly will be released today or tomorrow,” DeCesari said.