New Jersey school districts can open remotely if local school boards make that call, Gov. Phil Murphy is expected to announce Wednesday, in a reversal of a policy announced earlier in the summer.
State education department officials had said in June that schools must open with some form of in-person instruction offered, with families able to opt for all virtual instruction if they chose to.
But with coronavirus cases rising and many districts in the region, including Philadelphia, choosing all virtual starts for the school year, the situation was cloudier in New Jersey, with districts changing plans as Trenton clarified requirements.
Statewide, some districts have passed resolutions calling for fully digital starts to the school year, but it wasn’t clear whether the state’s June edict prevented that.
On Tuesday night, the state teachers’ and principals’ unions came out with a joint statement calling for Gov. Murphy to mandate a remote start to the 2020-21 term, saying that despite a summer of working toward some kind of in-person opening, conditions now make that impossible.
“Reopening schools for in-person instruction under the current conditions poses too great a risk to the health of students and schools staff,” the statement said. “The question of whether and when to reopen for in-person instruction is first and foremost a public health decision that cannot be left in the hands of nearly 600 individual school districts. The stakes are too high, and the consequences of a wrong decision are too grave.”
It now appears that Murphy will stop short of ordering districts to open remotely, leaving the decision to local superintendents and boards of education. The policy shift is expected in a 1 p.m. Murphy press conference, CBS and NJ Advance Media reported.
This is a developing story that will be updated.