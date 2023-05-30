Ocean City to shut beaches early, citing unruly teens

The crackdown on teenagers continues at the Jersey Shore as officials in Ocean City aim to curb bad behavior on the beaches and boardwalk.

Ocean City Mayor Jay Gillian, in a press release issued Tuesday, said police responded to 999 total incidents over Memorial Day weekend, though they did not specify how many of these incidents involved teenagers. The incidents include underage drinking, vandalism, assaults, shoplifting, confiscation of a firearm, and others. Gillian said there were 869 incidents during last year’s holiday weekend.

As a result, Gillian took steps Tuesday to shut the party down earlier this summer. All beaches will be closed at 8 p.m. and carrying backpacks will not be permitted after 8 p.m. on the beach and boardwalk. Boardwalk bathrooms will be closed at 10 p.m. The curfew for juveniles will move from 1 a.m. to 11 p.m.

“We want parents, grandparents and families to know that we’re all in this together, and we will be holding people accountable,” Gillian said in a press release. “I also want to send a message to our governor and legislators that the laws they forced on all municipalities are a threat to public safety, and they deprive families of the opportunity to enjoy the Jersey Shore.”

Last year, a directive from the New Jersey attorney general’s office set limits on how police interact with juveniles, particularly juveniles suspected of drinking or smoking marijuana, or violating local ordinances. Gillian said state legislation stripped police officers of the ability to question juveniles, search juveniles, and confiscate alcohol. The legislation also eliminates meaningful consequences for juveniles who break these laws.

Gillian said Ocean City’s firefighters and EMTs had to deal with teens who drank “to the point of unconsciousness” as well as assault victims and others dealing with mental health issues.

The new beach curfew will apply to people of all ages, as will the evening backpack ban.

“I understand that these new directives will affect many people who are not teens, but it’s important that we stop this type of behavior now,” Gillian said. “In the end, protecting our reputation as ‘America’s Greatest Family Resort’ will benefit everybody in Ocean City.”

In recent months, other shore towns have cracked down on backpacks. Last week, Wildwood announced a total ban on alcohol on any of the city’s beaches.