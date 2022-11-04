New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy took to social media Friday to thank federal and state law enforcement for mitigating threats made to Jewish synagogues.

“While this specific threat may be mitigated, we know this remains a tense time for our Jewish communities who are facing a wave of anti-Semitic activity,” wrote Murphy in his statement, without detailing how the threats were addressed or if any arrests were made.

The New Jersey Attorney General’s Office and State Police were among the agencies working with the FBI and the Office of Homeland Security.

News of a “broad threat to synagogues” emerged Thursday afternoon with the FBI’s field office in Newark encouraging the houses of worship to “take all security precautions to protect your community and facility.”

It was unclear if the states were statewide at the time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.