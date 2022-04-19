ATLANTIC CITY — An old pawnshop on Pacific Avenue is on track to become Atlantic City’s first legal retail cannabis shop after getting zoning approval Tuesday from the state’s Casino Reinvestment Development Authority.

The CRDA, which regulates zoning in the city’s Tourism District, unanimously approved an application from Sonraj LLC, to open a class 5 micro dispensary at 2415 Pacific Ave., directly behind Boardwalk Hall, a long-vacant property. The company will call the shop “The Healing Side,” according to its application.

There was no comment from the public. The meeting was held remotely.

Last week, the state gave approval to seven companies currently operating as medical dispensaries to open recreational sales, including the Botanist at 100 Century Drive in Egg Harbor Township, beginning on Thursday.

The Botanist has another location on the Boardwalk near South Carolina in Atlantic City, but that will continue to be medical only as Atlantic City’s City Council has prohibited retail sales on the Boardwalk. Atlantic City officials have nonetheless said they want the resort to be the East Coast’s top cannabis destination.

Sonraj LLC is led by two people with local ties: Nisha Shah, a podiatrist at AtlantiCare, and Chintan Shah, a pharmacist-owner of the Trenton Pharmacy, a local Atlantic City pharmacy, according to documents filed with the company’s application. Another person on the team is Cady Riley Wiegand, the former manager of the Botanist in Atlantic City.

The owners state that the site has been long vacant, known to be used for sex work, and the site of illegal drug sales. They said they would clean up the site, and add lighting and security.

Lance Landgraf, the planning officer for the CRDA, said the company will operate a 2,500-square-foot retail shop out of the building, which includes a former Papa John’s Pizza shop. It is next to a building that used to house a Delilah’s Den and was purchased by the CRDA for $1.3 million in 2020. The site is part of CRDA’s Ducktown Arts District.

Landgraf said that the application was the first such application but that the agency expected to see many more. Sonraj had previously received approval from the city itself, and Landgraf said the CRDA would not approve any applications that did not also have city approval.

The state Cannabis Commission must still grant approval to more than 300 companies that have sought to open similar Class 5 retail operations.