Where is the wildfire burning in South Jersey?

A wildfire, dubbed Jimmy’s Waterhole Fire, broke out late Tuesday night near Lakehurst in Ocean County.

The fire, first spotted in Manchester Township, grew to 2,500 acres overnight and was covering 3,859 acres as of Wednesday afternoon.

Evacuation orders have been lifted, and major roads have reopened, but the fire still threatens 20 buildings.

The fire service said that 50% of the fire was contained as of 10 a.m. Wednesday. No one has been injured, and officials did not yet have a cause for the fire, but thanked emergency crews for working overnight.

The areas affected are within a nearly 1 million acre area of protection in South Jersey under the Pinelands Commission and surrounded by heavy woods.