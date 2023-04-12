Pinelands wildfire tears through thousands of acres, shuts roads, forces evacuations

A wildfire that broke out last night in Ocean County near Lakehurst has grown to several thousand acres, threatening buildings and shutting down roads.

The fire was first spotted late last night in Manchester Township, according to the New Jersey Forest Fire Service, and has been dubbed Jimmy’s Waterhole Fire.

The communites are within a nearly 1 million acre area of protection in South Jersey under the Pinelands Commission and surrounded by heavy woods.

Flames came as if almost on cue with the start of wildfire season that runs mid-March through May when the weather warms, humidity decreases and winds pick up. The flames raced through federal, state and private property in the area as the fire grew to 2,500 acres as of overnight.

The fire was about 20% contained as of early this morning. Officials plan an update on the fire later this morning.

Mandatory evacuations were ordered in Lakehurst from Division St. to Route 70, Horicon Avenue, and Beckerville Road. Approximately 170 structures were evacuated in Manchester and Lakehurst. An additional 75 structures are threatened.

Evacuated residents were relocated to the Manchester Township High School and supported by the American Red Cross, Manchester Township EMS, Manchester Police Department and the Ocean County Sheriff’s Department, according to the fire service.

Route 539 was closed from Route 70 to Long Swamp Road, and Route 70 was closed from Lakehurst Circle to Beckerville West Road. Other local roads were also closed as local fire departments pitched in to help.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service issued an alert last week reminding the public that it is wildfire season and that people should be cautious with outdoor fires. By far, most wildfires are caused by people.

Officials also site climate change as a contributor.

“The continuing impacts of climate change mean our state is experiencing more severe weather conditions, storms, wind and drought that can result in a longer wildfire season, which is why it is more important than ever that the public exercise caution and take steps to help protect their homes and property,” Environmental Protection Commissioner Shawn M. LaTourette said in the alert.

The state’s vast Pinelands area is also particularly vulnerable in spring because trees and bushes do not yet have full leaves, which leads to more sun reaching the forest floor and, when coupled with breezy or windy days, increasingly dry fallen leaves and pine needles, officials say.

The dry underbrush acts as kindling.

New Jersey has already had an early start to wildfire season this year, with February as particularly dry and warm.

As of the beginning of April, the Forest Fire Service had already responded to 315 wildfires which have burned 920 acres. The largest of these fires was the Governors Branch Wildfire on March 7 in the Stafford Forge Wildlife Management Area in Little Egg Harbor, Ocean County.

There’s been a lack of rain and snow in South Jersey where forest fuels are most volatile, including the New Jersey pine plains. The pine needles and leaves were never compacted by ice and snow this past winder, which allowed fuels on the ground to rapidly dry out on breezy or windy days.

Last year, the state also saw the 11,129 acre Mullica River Wildfire in Wharton State Forest, the largest wildfire in New Jersey since 2007.