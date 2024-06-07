NYPD officer charged in Camden County road rage shooting

A New York City police officer has been charged in a May road-rage incident in Camden County in which he allegedly shot a man following a multi-vehicle crash.

Hieu Tran, 27, of Yonkers, was arrested in New York Thursday and charged with attempted murder and other offenses in connection with the incident, authorities said Friday.

Tran’s arrest comes following an apparent road rage incident May 17. Just after 11 p.m., Voorhees Township police responded to a crash at the intersection of Route 73 and Cooper Road. They arrived to find a driver, a 30-year-old Voorhees man, suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to Cooper University Hospital in Camden, where he remains in treatment, authorities said.

Detectives used surveillance video, cell phone records, and ballistics evidence to identify Tran as the alleged shooter. Investigators allege that Tran used his department-issued firearm in the shooting.

Tran joined the NYPD in 2021, working in its press office, public records indicate. He was suspended without pay following his arrest, a department spokesperson said.

Tran is being held in New York as he awaits extradition to New Jersey, the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office said.