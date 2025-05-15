NJ Transit rail engineers could strike starting Friday. Here is what you need to know.

New Jersey Transit engineers could walk off the job Friday, potentially disrupting an estimated 350,000 commuters’ daily travel plans in New Jersey and New York.

If approved by members of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen, the strike could go into effect as early as 12:01 a.m. Friday, stopping all service for NJ Transit commuter trains. The agency runs an estimated 1 million weekday trips on its buses and rails, and includes service to destinations like Philadelphia and New York City.

At issue in negotiations between the union and NJ Transit are member engineers’ wages. Members, the union says, earn an annual average of $113,000, and want to see that figure increase to $170,000. NJ Transit officials, however, claim engineers earn $135,000 on average, with some having a salary as high as $200,000.

Tom Haas, general chairman of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen, said at a news conference last week that the union was seeking “nothing more than equal pay for equal work” — an ask that has been “continually rebuffed by New Jersey Transit.”

“New Jersey Transit engineers want to keep the trains moving, but the simple fact is that trains do not run without engineers,” Haas said.

Here is what you need to know:

Could a strike impact riders in the Philly region?

NJ Transit riders in the Philadelphia area could see some impacts, but they are likely to be minimal. NJ Transit’s bus routes, the agency’s predominate lines in the region, would not be impacted by the potential strike, officials have said.

Some rail lines that may be used by riders in the area, however, would be impacted. Those include the Atlantic City Rail Line and the Northeast Corridor Rail Line, both of which will have alternative routes in place if a strike does occur, NJ Transit indicated on its website. For the most part, this includes the use of NJ Transit buses, or SEPTA and Amtrak trains if you are traveling from 30th Street Station.

Other NJ Transit services, including the Newark Light Rail, Hudson-Bergen Light Rail, and River Line, are slated to run on regular weekday schedules amid any strike, the agency has said. NJ Transit Access Link would also run on its usual schedule, but officials have indicated that longer travel times should be expected.

Additionally, PATCO service, which runs between Philadelphia and Camden County, would not be impacted by the possible strike. PATCO employees are represented by different unions.

What about traveling to New York?

Getting to and from New York City via NJ Transit trains is where it could get a little complicated. Amtrak or a private carrier bus may be your best options to get to Penn Station, but as NJ Transit noted online, passes for its services won’t be cross-honored by other carriers.

And while no strike has officially begun, the potential has already started causing travel issues in New York. On Monday, the agency said that it would not run train or bus services to MetLife Stadium Thursday or Friday, when the arena is slated to host concerts from singer Shakira.

If there is a strike, NJ Transit has said that it would increase service to existing bus routes that are nearby rail stations for New York commuters , and would work with private carriers to set up buses from several regional park-and-ride locations during the week.

The agency has said that even with that “very limited” additional capacity, it would not be able to meet travelers’ demands. As a result, it has encouraged riders to arrive at their destinations by 11:59 p.m. Thursday, and work from home if possible.

Other contingency plans

NJ Transit indicated online that its contingency plans for a strike are focused on the roughly 70,000 New York-bound customers it regularly services. Plans for continuing travel during a strike, it said, would carry only about 20% of its current rail customers, as its bus system can’t “replace the railroad.”

To that end, chartered buses would run from four satellite lots in New Jersey to the Port Authority Bus Terminal in Manhattan or to PATH train stations in north Jersey. Those lots are Secaucus Junction, the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, Hamilton Rail Station, and Woodbridge Center Mall.

Additional information about impacted routes and alternative travel plans is available on the NJ Transit website.

Gov. Phil Murphy has said that he would consider all options in the event of a strike, up to and including declaring a state of emergency in New Jersey.

“I just hope this can get resolved,” Murphy said Wednesday, according to NJ Advance Media. “That both sides walk away with a piece of what they wanted and maybe a piece they didn’t get.”

This article includes information from the Associated Press.