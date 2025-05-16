NJ Transit train lines suspended after rail engineers go on strike

NJ Transit train lines are suspended after engineers walked off the job Friday after failing to reach a deal on a wage increase.

It’s the first transit strike in New Jersey in 42 years, which will disrupt upward of 350,000 commuters Friday across New Jersey and New York.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: NJ Transit rail engineer strike starting Friday. Here is what you need to know.

Both NJ Transit and Gov. Phil Murphy are encouraging people who normally take trains to work from home, if possible. NJ Transit also has a contingency plan in place for a limited segment of commuters traveling into New York City.

“We’re prepared for the worst,” Murphy told reporters late Thursday night.

The impact in the Philadelphia area is expected to be minimal, since NJ Transit’s bus routes aren’t impacted by the strike. PATCO service is not impacted, as its employees are represented by different unions.

Also not impacted by the strike are NJ Transit’s light rail trains and Access Link, the agency’s paratransit service. In addition, Amtrak trains will continue to run, as will PATH trains in northern New Jersey.

The strike comes after members of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen couldn’t come to an agreement with NJ Transit management over wage increases the union says are necessary.

“NJ Transit could have avoided this strike, but they blew it,” Teamsters General President Sean M. O’Brien said in a statement. “Rail Teamsters are the best in the business and deserve better than to be lowballed and disrespected.”

“Our door is wide-open. It was never closed,” Murphy said. “We’re willing to talk and negotiate at a moment’s notice.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.