Teen arrested in Ocean City stabbing at the center of Memorial Day weekend boardwalk chaos

A teenager has been arrested and charged with attempted murder in the Ocean City stabbing that sent a stampede of shore goers running down the boardwalk over Memorial Day Weekend, officials confirmed Wednesday.

The incident occurred after 9 p.m. on May 25, when a teenager stabbed a 15-year-old boy in the stomach near a popular amusement pier on the beach town’s boardwalk, sending hoard of people running as word of the stabbing — plus fights and a smoke bomb — spread. The 15-year-old suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to Ocean City police, and was transported to Atlantic City’s AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center.

Police identified the teenage suspect and arrested him in Pleasantville on Tuesday after having spent the previous 12 days reviewing surveillance footage and interviewing witnesses. The teen has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, officials confirmed.

The teen’s name will not be released, officials said, because they are a minor.

At a news conference following the incident, Ocean City Police Chief Bill Campbell said the stabbing was precipitated by a fight among teens from Pleasantville, Atlantic City, and May’s Landing. They knew each other, said Campbell, and had arranged to meet up on the family-oriented beach town’s boardwalk.

“This was a specific group with the intent of carrying out this fight that everybody saw on the video,” Campbell said while flanked by Mayor Jay Gillian. “No outside vacationers or residents of Ocean City were targeted.”

The stabbing was part of a chaotic beach season opener that saw Ocean City police issue over 1,300 curbside warnings and bring in 23 teenagers for “stationhouse adjustments” related to things such as shoplifting and fighting. Those teens were released to their parents, Gillian said, and can avoid charges by performing community service.

The mayhem comes as Ocean City is focused on living up to its self-appointed title as “America’s Greatest Family Resort.” Starting last year, the municipality issued a slew of ordinances — including a backpack ban — aimed at decreasing rowdiness and disorder in the dry shore town. Children under 18 cannot be in public without an adult or legal guardian from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., and beaches close at 8 p.m. Parents of repeat offenders can be fined up $1,500 for allowing their child to break curfew.

Those laws will now be enforced more stringently, and Campbell has called for auxiliary officers to police the boardwalk. The town is also considering updating beach-behavior rules.

Other shore towns have similar laws on the books, yet many still experienced a havoc-filled Memorial Day Weekend: Wildwood issued a state of emergency that closed their boardwalk through the morning of May 29, and in Seaside Heights (of Jersey Shore fame) unfounded reports of gunshots created a similar stampede.

“If you don’t want to behave, don’t come,” Gillian said in a statement following the stabbing. “I understand the impact that this behavior has on all of our residents, guests and business owners, and I want to assure everybody that Ocean City will not tolerate it.”

