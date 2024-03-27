Parents facing charges after fight at South Jersey high school

Police have charged two Camden County women with assault and related charges following a four-person fight involving students at Highland Regional High School last week.

Just before 1:30 p.m. on March 20, a Gloucester Township Police Department school resource officer responded to reports of a fight between two students and two parents in the school’s front vestibule. School staff members also arrived to help contain the altercation, authorities said Wednesday.

Investigators found that the incident began after one student attacked the other, then prompting both parents to become involved in the fight.

During the incident, police said that one parent — Brianne Mitchell, 41, of Clementon — threw a garden planter, striking a responding officer, as well as the other parent, Krystal Turner, 38, of Blackwood. Turner then scratched an officer as he attempted to break up the fight.

Both Mitchell and Turner, as well as the officer, were treated for minor injuries, police said. Both women, as well as the students, were arrested.

Turner is charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and disorderly conduct. Mitchell is charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault, and simple assault.

Charges against the two students, whom police did not identify because of their age, are pending.