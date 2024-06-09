‘Unruly’ crowds prompt early end to Pennsauken Summer Kick Off and result in 6 arrests

Another Camden County community festival was brought to an abrupt halt Saturday by what police described as a large, unruly crowd that descended on the event, resulting in the arrests of six people.

The latest incident occurred during Pennsauken Township’s Summer Kick Off festival at a community recreation center.

Advertisement

As families were waiting for an expected fireworks show to begin around 9 p.m., multiple large crowds began to form and became disruptive, prompting authorities to cancel the show and end the festival 15 minutes early, township police said in a statement.

Police called in officers from neighboring townships to help disperse the crowds and eventually arrested four young adults and two juveniles on charges of disorderly conduct and failure to disperse, Pennsauken Township Chief Philip P. Olivo said.

“This type of unruly behavior is not acceptable and will not be tolerated in Pennsauken Township,” he said.

Olivo did not elaborate in his statement on what those charged had done to prompt their arrests and police did not immediately respond to requests for further clarification Sunday.

Saturday’s incident comes a week after another disruptive crowd of more than 500 teenagers and young adults descended on a summer festival in Gloucester Township and a series of fights broke out, lasting more than two hours.

Officers arrested 11 people, and in the week since, have sought the public’s assistance in identifying others believed to have committed crimes. Five people, including three police officers were injured during the incident, police said.

Gloucester Township police said many of the participants were from outside of the township and showed up dressed in black clothing, wearing medical-style masks to cover their face.

In contrast, all but one of the young adults arrested Saturday in Pennsauken Township lived within the township’s limits, authorities there said.

They included: India Allen, 19; Yamilet Meina, 18; and Damien Green, 20. The fourth person charged as an adult — Yamilet Meina, 18 — hails from Camden, police said.

It was not clear from court records whether any of them had retained attorneys.

Authorities did not release the names of the two juveniles who were also detained Saturday.