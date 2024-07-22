N.J. Gov. Phil Murphy met with Trump in Bedminster over the weekend

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and First Lady Tammy Murphy met with former President Donald Trump at his Bedminster, N.J. property on Saturday to wish him well after the attempted assassination attempt a week earlier at a campaign rally in Butler, Pa., a spokesperson for the governor said Monday.

The meeting was first reported by the Washington Post.

“Governor Murphy and the First Lady reached out to former President Trump immediately after last weekend’s assassination attempt to say that they were keeping him in their prayers,” Mahen Gunaratna, Murphy’s director of communication, said in an emailed statement.

“While the former President was recuperating at his residence in New Jersey, they had an opportunity to wish him well in person this past Saturday. The Governor is an American first and believes an issue as serious as the safety of current and former presidents transcends partisan politics,” Gunaratna said.

Trump has a small residence that he uses at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster.

The Washington Post, citing anonymous sources, said Murphy and Trump had “a wide-ranging discussion” that included the 2024 presidential race and Biden, as well as other topics.

Biden spoke by phone with Trump after the July shooting that wounded the former president in the ear, and left one rally attendee dead and at least two others wounded.

On Sunday, after President Joe Biden ended his bid for reelection, Murphy was among the dozens of Democratic leaders who endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to run against Trump in the November election.