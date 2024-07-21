Philly-area Democrats are urging the party to coalesce around Kamala Harris for president

A handful of Democrats in the Philadelphia region endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to be the party’s presidential nominee Sunday and urged their colleagues to quickly do the same.

Several members of Congress and other allies of President Joe Biden announced their support for Harris shortly after Biden dropped his bid for reelection and endorsed his vice president for the job, saying the party must swiftly anoint a candidate with just four months until Election Day.

Advertisement

“I have full faith in Vice President Harris to lead a new generation of leadership for our country,” said U.S. Rep. Andy Kim, a Democrat who represents parts of South Jersey and is the party’s nominee for U.S. Senate. “The time to unify is now. The stakes are high. Let’s move forward together.”

The fate of the Democratic nomination was still in flux Sunday afternoon. While Biden’s endorsement carries enormous weight, it does not guarantee the nomination for Harris, and she could, in theory, be challenged by other Democrats.

Some top Democrats, such as Bill and Hillary Clinton, followed Biden’s lead and backed Harris. Others, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, released statements Sunday afternoon praising Biden’s decision, but did not make an endorsement. Some party activists have advocated for what amounts to a miniature primary, in which multiple candidates would campaign for support from party delegates, who would vote for a nominee at the party’s convention next month.

Harris said in a statement she intends “to earn and win this nomination.”

» READ MORE: Biden dropped out of the race. How will Democrats pick a nominee?

Political strategists and observers said Biden’s departure could give Democrats the opportunity to reset a presidential race that most polls showed they were losing — if they can pick a candidate soon. Republicans are largely united behind former President Donald Trump, evidenced at last week’s Republican National Convention, where there was little dissension.

“If [Democrats] can quickly consolidate around a candidate and sort of unify the party, this is a complete reset of the race,” said Berwood Yost, director of the Center for Opinion Research at Franklin and Marshall College. “It’s still a risk. It’s a huge risk.”

One factor Harris’ supporters noted was the historic nature of her candidacy — she would be the first woman of color to ever be the presidential nominee of a major political party — and the potential for her to be the first female president in American history.

“Her candidacy is historic,” Kim wrote, “not just the opportunity to elect the first woman, the first AAPI President, and a Black woman, but to continue on the incredible progress we’ve started.”

U.S. Rep. Dwight Evans, a Democrat who represents parts of Philadelphia, also endorsed Harris, saying he is “all in” and that Harris is “by far our best choice.” He said he looks forward to contrasting Harris, a former U.S. Senator from California who was previously a prosecutor and state attorney general, with Trump, the first U.S. president to become a convicted criminal.

Some of Biden’s top supporters said it’s incumbent on the party to follow the president’s lead. State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, a Democrat who has campaigned across the country with Biden and leads a presidential advisory commission, said in an interview Sunday that while he’s “heartbroken” Biden stepped aside, no Democrat should be pushing for an open convention.

”[Biden]’s given us our marching orders to rally around her,” Kenyatta said. “And we are going to rally around her.”

Some party delegates were already doing so. Montgomery County Commissioner Neil Makhija, a delegate, said he supports Harris, who is “extraordinary.”

“She has exceptional qualifications that no one else has,” he said. “She is ready to be president.”

Inquirer staff writers Aliya Schneider, Julia Terruso, Gillian McGoldrick, Fallon Roth, and Rob Tornoe contributed reporting.