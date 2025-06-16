Pinelands wildfire swells to 5,750 acres as campground, trail remain closed

A fire that raced through Wharton State Forest in New Jersey’s Pinelands starting Friday was mostly contained as of Monday, according to the state Forest Fire Service.

The 5,750-acre Mines Spung Fire, as state officials have named it, was first spotted Friday morning by a private aircraft flying over the area in Shamong Township. It resulted in multiple road closures and a campground evacuation.

The fire grew before the weekend rain could completely douse it. As of noon Monday, it was 80% under control, the fire service reported and mop-up operations were underway.

Tuckerton Road remained closed from Carranza Road to Washington Turnpike. And Carranza Road remained closed from Forked Neck Road to Tuckerton Road. Several other roads are also still closed.

More important for outdoor enthusiasts, the Batona Trail was closed between Carranza and Quaker Bridge Roads, and the Lower Forge Campground was evacuated.

Five buildings were threatened.

No one has been injured in the fire, and the cause is under investigation.

The fire broke out off Mines Spung Road near the Emilio Carranza Memorial, a gathering and focal point for hiking and other outdoor activities.

Meanwhile, the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) postponed a popular event, the opening of the Apple Pie Hill Fire Tower within Wharton State Forest, scheduled for last Saturday.

Though the DEP cited inclement weather as the reason, many hikers depart for the tower from a trail starting near the Carranza Memorial. The tower, which can also be reached by vehicle, will now be open Saturday, June 21.