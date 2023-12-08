A Mount Laurel man was sentenced to 8 years in prison in a racial intimidation case caught on viral video

A Mount Laurel man who stalked and harassed his Black neighbors in a viral rant and challenged them to ’come see me’ was sentenced Friday to eight years in prison after tearfully pleading for a lighter term.

Edward C. Mathews, 47, must serve at least four years before he will be eligible for parole under the sentence imposed by Superior Court Judge Gerard H. Breland. He pleaded guilty in October to four counts of bias intimidation and a drug charge under an agreement with the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office.

In a case that made national headlines, Mathews was accused of harassing neighbors in the Essex Place condominium association in Mount Laurel. Authorities said he called Black residents “monkeys,” put feces on their property, and shot BB pellets at their cars.

The confrontations escalated in July 2021 when Mathews verbally attacked a resident and made a video challenging neighbors “to come see me” and gave out his address. A video of the incident went viral and hundreds from around the region showed up, chanting his name and calling for his arrest.

Handcuffed and shackled, Mathews begged for leniency, sniffling and wiping tears. He said he accepted personal responsibility and offered a brief apology to the victims and expressed remorse that his actions destroyed his marriage and hurt his family.

“Every saint has a past and every sinner has a future,” he told the judge. “I want to commit to rebuild the community.”

Breland said he found no extenuating circumstances to grant Mathews’ plea for a lighter sentence and deviate from the plea agreement. He ordered Mathews to pay $4,408 in restitution and undergo racial sensitivity training in prison.

In an interview with The Inquirer shortly after the incident, Mathews apologized and said his conduct stemmed from a long-running housing dispute involving the homeowners’ association. Mathews also said he was drunk.

Mathews was arrested that day and has remained in custody. He will get credit for the 886 days spent in jail and will be eligible for parole in about 16 to months.

This is a developing story.