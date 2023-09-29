Man apprehended after he escaped custody in South Jersey, officials say

A 54-year-old man who failed to return to a Camden County halfway house following a work detail in Burlington County was apprehended on Friday, state officials said.

Edward Berbon was taken into custody without incident around 2:20 p.m. in Camden by investigators from the New Jersey Department of Corrections Special Investigation Division, the agency said in a news release.

On Sept. 23, Berbon failed to report to the halfway house in Camden following his work detail in Mount Laurel Township, the agency said.

Berbon was nearing the end of his sentence for attempted murder and was scheduled to be released next February.