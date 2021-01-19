In late April, Hazelton organized a protest in Trenton demanding to “open New Jersey now,” saying into a bullhorn: “We have the right not to be tested, not to be tracked, not to be vaxxed.” She was then charged with committing an unauthorized act during a threat of emergency after organizing the demonstration, where few attendees wore masks or were socially distanced. She identified herself to the media and public as Ayla Wolf, though Trooper Alejandro Goez of the New Jersey State Police confirmed that is Hazelton’s alias.