The Harrisburg woman under investigation for stealing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s laptop during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol was arrested late Monday evening, federal authorities said.
Justice Department officials did not describe the circumstances of 22-year-old Riley Williams’ arrest and said only that she was taken into custody in Pennsylvania. It was not clear when her first court appearance might be.
They also did not disclose whether a computer belonging to Pelosi had been found in Williams’ possession.
Her arrest came roughly a day after investigators charged her with disorderly conduct and illegally entering the Capitol and, in her charging documents, unspooled a more unnerving account linking her to the laptop theft.
Williams’ former romantic partner told the FBI that she had taken the computer from a conference room in Pelosi’s office, intending to sell it to the Russian security services through a friend she knew in that country, according to Williams’ arrest affidavit. The transaction fell through, Williams’ ex said, and it is believed she still had the laptop in her possession or had destroyed it.
Agents were able to identify Williams based off video footage shot by a journalist for the British network ITV during the Capitol attack. In the video, she can be seen in a green T-shirt and brown coat, with a zebra-print bag slung over her shoulder, shouting “Up the Stairs! Go!” and guiding others up a staircase toward Pelosi’s office.
The network tracked Williams’ mother to an apartment in Harrisburg, where she confirmed that the woman in the video was her daughter. But by that time — and when FBI agents showed up a day later — Williams had fled.
The FBI noted that she had changed her cellphone number and shut down many of her social media accounts shortly before disappearing.
Williams, an employee of Keystone Human Services, a home health agency in Harrisburg, currently faces only charges related to her presence in the Capitol building. Agents continue to investigate the veracity of her ex’s account linking her to the laptop theft, federal authorities said.
So far, federal authorities have charged more than 100 accused insurrectionists in the nearly two weeks since the riot, including four other Pennsylvania residents, most of whom were turned in by friends or family members or implicated by photos and videos they posted online.
Other Pennsylvanian charged include Terry Brown, a retired code enforcement officer from Lebanon County, and Andrew Wrigley, a former Center City artist who recently moved to Jim Thorpe, Pa. Both men face charges including unlawfully entering the Capitol grounds.
Robert Sanford, a retired Chester firefighter, is accused of throwing a fire extinguisher that injured three Capitol Police officers during a melee on the buildings steps. And Craig Bingert, a former Pennsylvania State Police cadet from Slatington, Lehigh County, is charged with obstructing officers by helping to topple metal barricades intended to keep the rioters at bay.