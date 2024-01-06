Atlantic City is under a boil water advisory through at least Sunday

Atlantic City is under a boil water advisory through Sunday after the city’s municipal services discovered cloudiness in the water supply Friday night.

The advisory is expected to remain in effect at least through the weekend. According to the Atlantic City Municipal Utilities Authority, the advisory only affects Atlantic City; neighboring towns have different water supply sources.

On Friday, the ACMUA’s routine testing of the water supply discovered “turbidity” levels that were 1.5 times greater than the acceptable standard. Excessive turbidity means an increased chance that the water may contain disease-causing bacteria, virus, or parasites. Most commonly, these organisms can cause symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, cramps, and headaches.

Boiling water is an effective strategy to kill these disease-causing organisms. The ACMUA recommends that Atlantic City residents boil all water for drinking, making ice, preparing food, washing dishes, or brushing teeth for at least one minute before it is cooled and then used.

AtlantiCare’s three facilities in the city have put emergency management protocols in place and are monitoring the situation, but have not noticed a rise in patients with symptoms related to drinking dirty water.

“We have shifted to bottled water, packaged ice, and other water disruption protocols to meet the needs of patients and staff. We have not experienced an influx of patients presenting with any related symptoms,” AtlantiCare spokesperson Emily E. Paul wrote in an email.

To clear the turbid water, the ACMUA will flush out its supply and continue testing. Once the water has returned to an acceptable turbidity level, the ACMUA will notify residents that boiling water is no longer necessary. Residents can stay up to date on the water supply at acnj.gov.