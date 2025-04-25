National Weather Service warns of heightened wildfire risk in New Jersey and Pa. as 15,250-acre Jones Road Fire still burns

The National Weather Service is warning of “an increased risk” for rapid wildfire spread across New Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania as Ocean County’s Jones Road Fire remains only partially contained.

The warning runs through from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, covering the entirety of South Jersey and Philadelphia, as well as Jim Thorpe, where a 560-acre wildfire a quarter of a mile from downtown was last reported as being 95% contained.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: 560-acre Jim Thorpe wildfire near fully contained

Wildfires spread most quickly when temperatures are high, humidity is low, and wind remains steady. Friday is forecast to have temperatures between 70 and 80 degrees, relative humidity under 35%, and gusts of wind near 25 mph.

“These conditions, along with the continued drying of fine fuels, could support the rapid spread of any fires that ignite, which could quickly become difficult to control,” the National Weather Service said.

The NWS is discouraging outdoor burning and asking that all potential ignition sources — including cigarette butts — be disposed of properly.

Friday’s weather will be particularly challenging for crews going into their fourth day of battling the Jones Road Fire, a blaze miles from the Jersey Shore in Ocean County that has since swelled to cover 15,250 acres.

» READ MORE: New Jersey man charged with starting massive, half-contained wildfire in Ocean County

The fire was 50% contained as of Thursday evening, according to an X post from the New Jersey Forest Fire Service, and threatens four unspecified structures, down from eight earlier in the day.

The blaze started at about 9:45 a.m. Tuesday inside Ocean Townships’s Forked River Mountain Wilderness Area near Jones and Bryant Roads. Since then, the fire has spread from the Greenwood Forest Wildlife Management Area to the Pinelands wilderness, burning for four straight days.

No injuries have been reported, but the inferno has destroyed several vehicles and one commercial building, according to the state’s forest fire service. Acting Gov. Tahesha Way declared a state of emergency Tuesday as more than 5,000 people in neighboring Ocean and Lacey Townships were ordered to evacuate. They have since returned home.

Joseph Kling, 19, of Waretown, was arrested at his home Wednesday morning and charged with arson, according to a joint statement from Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Shawn M. LaTourette.

Kling set flame to several wooden pallets to start a bonfire Tuesday morning, the statement said, and then left them to burn unattended. Kling is being held at Ocean County Jail pending a detention hearing scheduled for Tuesday.

LaTourette has repeatedly told reporters that the Jones Road Fire could grow to become New Jersey’s largest wildfire in 18 years, when 17,000 acres in the same general area burned for days in 2007.

New Jersey has had an especially damaging wildfire season this year, which meteorologists and fire experts expect to calm by mid-May. Over 16,500 have burned across 662 wildfires, New Jersey Forest Fire Service chief Bill Donnelly said, compared to only 315 acres of damage by this time in 2024.