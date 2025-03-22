South Jersey wildfire spreads to 500 acres, campgrounds evacuated

A wildfire had spread to 500 acres inside Wharton State Forest in Camden County Saturday night, prompting the evacuation of two campgrounds, fire officials said.

The so-called California Branch Wildfire in the area of Raritan Avenue and Old Atison Road was 0% contained as of 7:30 p.m., the New Jersey Forest Fire Service said in a post on Facebook. Eighteen structures are in close proximity of the fire, which was moving away from homes, according to the fire service.

The Atsion Family and Goshen Pond campgrounds had been evacuated, authorities said.

Firefighters were constructing and enforcing containment lines, and a backfiring effort was ongoing, the fire service said.

Winds in the Philadelphia area were reported gusting to 35 mph and more Saturday afternoon and evening, the 27th day this year winds of such speeds have been measured at Philadelphia International Airport.

Earlier this month, the 191-acre Scotland Run Fire tore through Franklin Township, Gloucester County, at one point threatening about 60 buildings, including homes and an elementary school, all of which were ultimately spared.

But drought conditions from last year persisting into spring — which is peak wildfire season and growing season for lawns and gardens — have prompted state and environmental officials to call on residents to conserve water.

Staff writer Anthony R. Wood contributed to this article.