Philly has already had more days of 50 mph wind gusts than it typically gets in a year, and another is possible Friday

The answers may well be blowin’ in the wind, but for whatever reason 2025 is off to a remarkably windy start, logging more days with 50 mph gusts than in any comparable period in at least 20 years.

And another burst of gusts is forecast for Friday, the first full day of the astronomical spring, meteorologists say. They may reach 40 or even 50 mph and set off another National Weather Service wind advisory, said Alex Staarmann, meteorologist at the Mount Holly office.

Advertisement

“Either way, it’s going to be windy,” he said, starting in the early-morning hours, when it’s likely to be raining, and continuing into the night. Some scattered power outages are likely; fortunately, however, the trees aren’t yet leafed out, allowing winds to sail through the branches.

How windy has it been in Philly this year?

Extraordinarily.

The sustained winds in January, February, and so far in March — on average the windiest month of the year in Philadelphia — have been well above normal.

But the signature features have been the gusts. While weather service gust records aren’t kept as assiduously as those for temperature and precipitation, the available data affirms that those of you who believe it’s been unusually windy have not been hallucinating.

To date, the official anemometer at Philadelphia International Airport has recorded 25 days of gusts of at least 35 mph — 40 mph or more on 14 of those. In both cases, those would be the most since 2015, when the numbers were similar.

The airport also has reported four days of gusts of 50 mph or higher from Jan. 1 through the spring equinox, which occurred Thursday morning. That would be the most of any Jan. 1-March 20 period in at least two decades.

In fact, gusts that strong are unusual in any month. Only one year, 2011, in the last 20 has had as many gusts of that strength throughout an entire year, according to weather service records.

What is behind the wind harvest in Philly?

The atmosphere has been behaving like it’s chaotic self, only bit friskier than usual, said Paul Dorian, a Valley Forge-based meteorologist with the private weather service, Arcfield Weather.

As they have for several weeks, systems have been moving briskly, with a procession of fronts — which form at the boundaries of warm and cold air and air of different pressure, or weight. As the atmosphere attempts to maintain a pressure balance throughout the planet, the heavier air naturally moves toward that which is lighter, generating winds.

This being the winter-spring battleground season, the contrasts are more likely to occur. That’s why this is the severe-storm season.

Dorian said the “chaotic” pattern is likely to continue, “with multiple cold air outbreaks combined with warm air surges.”

The spring flirtation around here is due to go on pause for the next several days, with daytime highs in the 50s and potential for much-needed rain, including a half-inch for so late Thursday night into early Friday.

He added, “I see a continuation of cold air masses in much of the nation well into April. In other words, lots of cold weather early-season baseball games.”

AccuWeather Inc. says it’s even possible that Washington, D.C., will see wet snowflakes on the morning of March 27, the date of the Phillies’ season opener against the host Nationals.