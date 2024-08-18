Shore-area bridge stuck open, closed to traffic, pedestrians

The Middle Thorofare Bridge that connects Wildwood Crest and other Jersey Shore areas with the Garden State Parkway was shut to traffic Sunday after becoming stuck in the open position when a motor failed.

Wildwood Crest Mayor Don Cabrera said on Facebook Sunday morning that the bridge, also known as Two Mile Bridge, “is closed to vehicle, bikes and pedestrian traffic due to to a motor failure that could not be repaired.”

He said the bridge remained in the upright position and that commercial vessels could pass.

“There is no timeline on reopening at this time,” Cabrera said. “It could be an extended period of time.”

Officials were warning that people planning to leave the barrier island and travel south toward Cape May, Lower Township, or the Parkway will need to find alternate routes. Those planning to travel north into Lower Township, Cape May National Wildlife Refuge, or Wildwood Crest would also need to take alternative routes.