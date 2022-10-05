The latest from the Museum of Modern Art? No, this is a bird’s-eye view of Morey’s Pier, a signature feature of one of the region’s signature summer destinations, Wildwood-By-the-Sea, N.J.

Having withstood a four-day assault from a mutant coastal storm mined from Ian’s remains, Wildwood is returning to its wintering grounds, where in real life it is a small town with a population around 5,000.

As it gets colder, it may seem like a distant relative of the summer Wildwood, when it becomes a raucous recreational metropolis. For generations it has drawn Philadelphians — and Canadians, attracted by a Boardwalk roaring with amusement rides and gaudiness.

With four piers, a waterpark, a beach bar, and four hotels, Morey’s Piers might well be the essence of Wildwood.

Like other Shore businesses, Morey’s suffered during the COVID-ian summer of 2020, but the beach towns have been rebounding.

Although not quite as robust as the 2021 season, when tourism returned to near pre-COVID levels, Shore towns evidently fared decently in the summer of 2022 — save for a shortage of help that appeared to be a national virus in and of itself.

Only 236 day until Memorial Day.

