Wildwood hit with power outages, down traffic lights due to electric station fire

A fire broke out at an electric substation in Wildwood on Friday and caused an island-wide power outage ahead of a peak season shore weekend, police said.

The Wildwood Wood Police Department said traffic lights are down as of 1 p.m. and urged drivers to use caution.

More than 24,000 electric customers are without power, according to Atlantic City Electric’s outage tracker. The company estimated power wouldn’t be restored until at least this evening as temperatures reached the low-80s on Friday afternoon.

“Estimated restoration times are developing as we continue to investigate damages,” the power company tweeted.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear. Photos circulating on social media showed smoke billowing from the Lake Avenue Substation on the central part of the island.

The North Wildwood Police Department asked residents not to call emergency dispatchers for updates on power restoration, emphasizing that updates would be provided via social media.

The department added that a cooling center has been opened at the North Wildwood Community Center located at 900 Central Avenue.

Officials did not immediately respond to a request for additional information about the cause of the substation blaze.

This is a developing story and will be updated.