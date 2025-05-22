Wonder is opening its first food hall in Cherry Hill next week. Here’s what you need to know.

Wonder, the high-tech food hall offering fried chicken, New York-style pizza, sushi bowls and prime steaks all in one place, is opening its doors in Cherry Hill next week.

Founded by billionaire and former Walmart executive Marc Lore, Wonder is a cross between a fast-casual restaurant and a tech start-up. The company has leveraged ghost kitchens, “culinary engineering” and venture capital investments to create what it describes as “a new kind of food hall.”

The grand opening of Wonder’s Cherry Hill restaurant, located at 2050 Route 70, is slated for May 29. Doors will open at 5 p.m. and the first 100 customers will receive a free gift.

There will be 18 restaurants to choose from at Wonder’s Cherry Hill location, including: Brooklyn’s famous Di Fara Pizza and Bobby Flay Steak. Wonder has a handful of in-house brands, like Mexican eatery Limesalt and Burger Baby, and leans heavily on its partnerships with celebrity chefs and well-known restaurants. Streetbird offers fried chicken from James Beard Award-winning chef Marcus Samuelsson. The Mainstay by Marc Murphy describes itself as “soul-satisfying versions of comfort classics” from the Food Network star.

Here’s the full list of restaurants coming to Wonder in Cherry Hill:

Limesalt Tejas Barbecue Fred’s Meat & Bread Yasas by Michael Symon Street Bird by Marcus Samuelsson Burger Baby Wing Trip Alanza Pizza Room for Dessert Detroit Brick Pizza Co. Royal Greens Hanu Poke Di Fara Pizza Bellies Bobby Flay Steak The Mainstay by Marc Murphy Walnut Lane Maydan

The Cherry Hill location will offer delivery across Camden and parts of Burlington Counties.

Wonder currently has 13 locations in New Jersey with seven others — including the upcoming Cherry Hill spot — on the way. In greater Philly, Wonder has set up shop in Ardmore, King of Prussia and Northeast Philly.